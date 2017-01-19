Men’s basketball season recap

The men’s basketball team continued its season during winter break and are now 9-6 overall.

The team started Sun Belt Conference play on New Year’s Eve, and have a 2-1 record in the conference.

The Bobcats have played in a total of six games since the fall semester ended, and have won four.

Texas State has also had home advantage in four of the games the team played.

Against Tulsa and Coastal Carolina, the Bobcats struggled and were not able to win.

In the game against Tulsa the Bobcats lost 74-59. Four Bobcats were able to score in double-figures, but it was not enough to win the game.

The teams were tied with 35 points ending the first half. However, in the second half the Bobcats trailed behind the Hurricane for the remainder of the game.

The second loss of the winter break happened in conference play against Coastal Carolina.

To start the new year, the Bobcats hosted the Chanticleers in the second conference game of the season and lost 60-53.

Texas State had the upper hand ending the first half scoring 27 points, while Coastal Carolina put up 24 points.

The Chanticleers took the lead in the second half of the game, putting up 10 more points than Texas State.

The Bobcats had four wins during winter break. The last two wins before conference play were against Howard Payne and Tulane.

In the game against Howard Payne, the Bobcats won 87-37.

The Bobcats took full advantage of the game and came out on top. In the first half, the Bobcats had a 21-point lead. AT the end of the second half the Bobcats led by 29 points.

Texas State played Tulane on Dec. 23 in Louisiana. The game went into overtime, but the Bobcats were still victorious with a score of 69-66.

Regulation play ended with a tie at 60, then the game went into overtime, where the Bobcats took the game scoring nine points in the period.

The Bobcats won two conference games during the winter break. Texas State had home advantage in the games against Appalachian State and UT-Arlington.

In the game against Appalachian State, the Bobcats won 67-58.

Texas State took advantage in the first half of the game finishing with 35 points over Appalachian State’s 19 points.

In the second half, the Mountaineers outscored Texas State 39-32 points, but it was not enough to take the lead.

Texas State ended 2016 with its first win in the conference. The Bobcats beat UT-Arlington with a final score of 81-73.

Texas State only had a one-point advantage at half time. The Bobcats scored 41 points in the second half to solidify their lead over the Mavericks.

Conference play has just begun for the Bobcats, who will play the next two games in Alabama.

Next up, the Bobcats will face South Alabama on the road Jan. 14, with tip off at 3:05 p.m.