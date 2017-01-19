Home Gallery D.C. prepares for Trump’s inauguration GalleryInauguration 2017Latest D.C. prepares for Trump’s inauguration By Emily Sharp - Jan 19, 2017, 9:28 pm 22 0 D.C. prepares for Trump's Inauguration 1 of 11 Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefPeople gather for the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefCitizens watch the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration. Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefA Trump supporter waits for the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration. Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefA sign held at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration. Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefThe Trump family poses as "All Hail the Chief" plays and fireworks burst over the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefA firework show lights up the Lincoln Memorial during the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration. Photo by: Photo by: Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefPolice contain protestors and block streets for them as they march through D.C. Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefDiamond Robinson protests Trump in D.C. Jan. 19. Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-ChiefPeople rally in D.C. to say thank you to Obama. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The Pedagog: The Strutters at the Presidential Inauguration Protests in Washington spread worldwide MLK Commemoration shed light on marginalized groups NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter an answer in digits:four × three = Popular ArticlesAll AllFeaturedAll time popular Black people cannot be racist, and here’s why Feb 15, 2016, 10:24 am Black History Month: Black power is not the same as white... Feb 9, 2016, 5:00 am Letter to the Editor – Open Letter To President Trauth: The... Nov 22, 2016, 8:30 am PETA is a hate group in disguise Mar 29, 2016, 5:00 am