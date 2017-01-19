D.C. prepares for Trump’s inauguration

D.C. prepares for Trump’s inauguration

By Emily Sharp -
D.C. prepares for Trump's Inauguration
Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-Chief
People gather for the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial.
Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-Chief
Citizens watch the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.
Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-Chief
A Trump supporter waits for the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.
Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-Chief
A sign held at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.
Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-Chief
The Trump family poses as "All Hail the Chief" plays and fireworks burst over the Lincoln Memorial.
Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-Chief
A firework show lights up the Lincoln Memorial during the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.
Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-Chief
Police contain protestors and block streets for them as they march through D.C.
Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-Chief
Diamond Robinson protests Trump in D.C. Jan. 19.
Photo by: Emily Sharp | Editor-in-Chief
People rally in D.C. to say thank you to Obama.

