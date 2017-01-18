The Scene Jan. 18

Exhibition explores culture creation

An exhibition by curator Leslie Moody Castro will explore identity creation, along with how it is diffused and taught in different cultures. The exhibition will be held from 9-10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Joann Cole Mitte Texas State Galleries.

Other artist collaborators include Nico Colon, Sofia Cordova and Cruz Ortiz.

Learn to code with the Python Club

The Python Club will hold its weekly meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in Room 3223 of the Roy F. Mitte Building.

Students will have the opportunity to learn the Python programming language and how it pertains to physics while solving puzzles. For more information, contact Cody Blakeney at cjb92@txstate.edu.

English classes at the public library

The San Marcos Public Library will host a free English class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 for those needing assistance.

The class focuses on all English levels and no registration is needed. The classes will be held every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the library at 512-393-8200.

The positive effects of Ketones

Coral Jinright will teach a Ketogenic Nutrition workshop for those interested in learning how to incorporate ketones into their diet to bring a positive effect on metabolism, energy levels and sleep.

The workshop will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 18 at the San Marcos Public Library, located at 625 E. Hopkins Street.

Live Music at Billy’s Ice

Billy’s Ice in New Braunfels has a full lineup of live music beginning with a performance by Matthew Logan Vasquez at 8 p.m. Jan. 18.

Artists Austin Gilliam and Aaron Stephens will perform on stage as well.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert is free of charge for the public.