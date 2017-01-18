The Pulse Jan. 18

First week back brings thunderstorms

Students might want to bring a raincoat to class Jan. 17-21 due to scattered thunderstorms and high precipitation percentages.

Jan. 17-18 have the highest percentage of precipitation at 80 percent, according to San Marcos Corridor News.

Jan. 20 will be the only sunny day of the week with a 10 percent chance of rain and 60 percent humidity.

Coast flight training company expands to San Marcos

Due to a shortage of pilots in the U.S. airline industry, Coast Flight Training Company from San Diego, California will open its second location in San Marcos.

The training sessions will focus on U.S. Military helicopter pilots who will learn how to pilot for the nation’s top airlines, according to San Marcos Corridor News.

Wurstfest named the best thing to do in Texas

Expedia.com released a list titled “The Best Thing to Do in Every State (in 2017).”

For Texas, Wurstfest in New Braunfels was named the top thing to do.

This 10-day festival consists of attractions, sausage and beer that invites everyone.

Judy Young, New Braunfels Convention and Visitors Bureau vice president, said the article is a “huge boom for our exposure,” according to the New Braunfels Herald Zeitung.