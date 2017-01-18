Headlines Jan.18

MLK Day silent march

A silent march from the Hays County Courthouse in San Marcos to Dunbar Park on MLK Drive was held in honor of MLK Day.

Following the march, food vendors and live entertainment were available at the park for those attending the event.

City sponsored mural to be dedicated

Local artists with the San Marcos Mural Arts Program will unveil their latest project at a dedication ceremony at 9 a.m. Jan. 19 on a wall at the Vintage Pads apartment complex at 810 N. LBJ Drive.

Sponsored by the city, the San Marcos Mural Arts Program aims to deter graffiti, beautify all areas of town and support local artists.

Public meeting for Posey Road Corridor study input

Hays County invites community members to an open house meeting from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 19 at First Baptist Church to provide input as part of a study on the rapid growth along the Posey Road Corridor.

The study will focus on identifying road improvements, trying to accommodate increased traffic and enhance safety in the area and possible expansion of Posey Road.

San Marcos resident charged with murder

A nineteen-year-old San Marcos woman was arrested and charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault Jan. 4 for a deadly crash that happened in 2015.

Following an extensive investigation, Lorena Hernandez was found responsible for the crash that killed seventeen-year old, Ruben Trevino Jr., whom was originally believed to be the driver of the vehicle in the original report.

Texas State alumnus charged with sexual assault

On Dec. 24, twenty-three-year-old Christian Albert Clayton was arrested and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison or a $10,000 fine. He was accused of assaulting a woman on Dec. 6 at a bar in downtown San Marcos.

Clayton, a former health information management senior, is being held in the Hays County Jail on a $50,000 bond.