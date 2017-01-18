Business Jan. 18

New fitness studio looking to make waves

Orangetheory Fitness, a Central Texas-based, group fitness program will open its first studio in San Marcos Jan. 26th at 243 Wonder World Drive, Suite 108.

A free grand opening event will be held from 5-8 p.m. Guests will be offered the chance to tour the studio, meet the trainers, try the equipment and take advantage of special grand opening prices.

Annual wine and beer tasting to be hosted by LWV

The League of Women’s Voters of Hay’s County will host The Texas Wine and Beer Tasting as a fundraiser.

The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Quail Creek Country Club. Breweries and wineries from Austin and Lubbock will be featured. Tickets are $20 a piece.

Drop in revenue is not a sign of stagnated growth in Texas

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released the state’s Biennial Revenue Estimate Jan. 9, which showed the state is projected to have approximately $104.9 billion in revenue available for general-purpose spending during the 2018-2019 biennium.

According to a press release on the comptroller’s website, this represents a 2.7 percent decrease from the amounts available for the 2016-17 biennium. Despite the drop, the Texas economy is predicted to grow by 2.5 percent in 2017 and 3.0 in 2018.