Texas State student charged with manslaughter

A Texas State student was sentenced to 40 years in prison after colliding head-on with another vehicle and killing four people.

Wilson Molinares pleaded guilty to four accounts of manslaughter. He was allegedly driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Kyle when he hit a minivan containing a family of six on Feb. 19, 2016.

Wilson Molinares, computer science junior, had originally been given a $1 million dollar grant—$250,000 for each charge. In trial March 24, Judge Jack Robinson lowered Molinares’ bond to $700,000 or $175,000 for each charge.

Kyle police officers stated Molinares’ blood alcohol content on the night of the crash was .207—almost three times the legal limit.

According to the court documents, a Kyle police officer was trying to catch up to Molinares’ Honda Civic when dispatchers told him the driver had collided with the minivan, causing both cars to flip over. As the officer pulled up to the scene of the crash, a pick-up truck ran into the minivan.

The driver of the minivan, 30-year-old Heinrich Martens, died at the scene of the crash.

Three of Martens’ passengers, Margaretha Wall Hildebrandt, 27, Gerard Hiebert Peters, 31, and their 16-month-old son Jacob Wall Hiebert died at the scene of the crash.

The family’s two young girls, Helena Hiebert, 6, and Mikayla Hiebert, 3, were the only survivors, rescued by emergency responders with minor injuries.

Molinares was critically injured in the incident and was taken to University Medical Center-Brackenridge in Austin. He was in the hospital for several weeks after the crash.

The suspect’s arrest warrant was signed Feb. 22 by Justice of the Peace Beth Smith, Precinct 2. He was booked March 3 into the Hays County Jail.