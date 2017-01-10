The Bobcats who stole school spirit

High school was home to dances, pep rallies and Friday night lights. You would expect to see some amount of school spirit at the collegiate level, however most of this fanfare is absent at Texas State.

The “too cool for school” mentality students possess is evident across campus. Most students do not care about what student athletes, artists and musicians are doing. The lack of faith or support student representatives receive from their peers is appalling.

Although students get into football games and other athletic events for free, by the second half the stands are mostly empty. There seems to be too much effort going into tailgates and ending up on some Twitter party feed with a caption like, “It’s lit at TXST,” than supporting our school and encouraging student athletes to win the game.

The Bobcats’ losing football record is to be expected from a young program with a new coach trying to establish himself in conference. With Head Coach Everett Withers at the helm, the Bobcats have tried to create a home field advantage.

Texas State is plagued with the reputation of being a party school. This unfortunate standing takes attention away from all the good our students, faculty and staff do each day.

This party school reputation has led to Texas State becoming a safety school for many prospective students. For some, Texas State is just a collegiate pit stop as they transition towards admission into their dream schools.

Texas State students need to take pride in their university’s work and what the faculty, staff and students produce. A good start would be reading the student-run newspaper.

It is not cool to forsake school spirit in exchange for a “too cool for school” attitude. Students pay to be at Texas State, so we might as well make the most of it. Walking through the Quad on a Spirit Friday, it seems as if people could not care less. This dull indifference to Bobcat pride at Texas State ultimately contributes to the overall apathetic attitude seen around campus.

This is the antithesis of how students should be treating their experience at Texas State.

“It’s a great day to be a Bobcat!” has become a common saying among university staff, professionals and students.

Though cheesy, this saying actually rings true everyday on campus. Our school has much to be proud about. Texas State not only offers but excels in areas aside from athletics, ranging from fine arts to Quidditch.

Texas State’s Department of Theatre and Dance has not only been recognized as a top program in the state, but gained notoriety nationally. The department has won numerous awards, and most notably, has been nominated as an Outstanding Academic Theatre by Austin theater critics, Entertainment Weekly and BroadwayWorld Austin.

Texas State men’s track and field placed first in the Sun Belt’s indoor conference championship in 2016 while Texas State women’s track and field placed second in the meet.

Texas State Cheer took first in the 2016 World Championships. The Stutters have performed in over 26 countries on four continents and hold the distinction as being the first dance team on any major university campus in Texas.

Regardless of the score on the board, at the end of the day we each should continually try to light up the Texas State star in our own way.

If Texas State wishes to eventually reach the same caliber as bigger universities in Texas, we need to start with the basics: establish traditions and go out in support of the students who represent the university.

Keep the maroon and gold on high, Bobcats!

– Jakob R. Rodriguez is journalism freshman