The professor watch list is a dangerous solution to a not-so-dangerous problem

The professor watch list is a dramatic retaliation to a minor issue sponsored by Turning Point USA.

TPUSA is a nonprofit youth organization for over 1,000 college campuses. According to the website, the nonprofit’s goal is to promote and preserve traditionally conservative values—which includes maintaining a “watch list” that targets college professors who do not practice conservative ideals.

There are currently 144 professors listed on the watch list. All of the professionals are generally listed because they are affiliated with liberal movements or have been recorded in class stating beliefs that are not of the conservative agenda. As of right now, the list includes one Texas State University professor and four professors from the University of Texas at Austin.

Rick Henderson, political science senior lecturer at Texas State, made the list. According to the professor watch list website, Henderson was recorded in class saying negative things about Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul.

The website sourced this information from campusreform.org, which claims Henderson said conservative politicians Cruz, Fiorina and Paul make him want to vomit. Although professors should do more teaching than ranting, it is hard to see how a “watch list” is going to stop professors from continuing this “alleged” behavior.

The watch list does serve as a database for conservative students to reference when choosing which professor they would like to take for a certain class. However, the most this will do is put conservative students in an environment where their beliefs may not be challenged.

Having one’s beliefs challenged and seeing two sides of an argument can be mutually beneficial for students and professors. What is not beneficial is taking a class where a professor is pushing their own agenda on an entire lecture hall. However, not all of the professors on the site are listed due to profane recordings.

Joan Neuberger, professor of Russian history at UT-Austin, is on the site due to her affiliation with the university’s gun-free campaign. The campaign involved over 150 UT-Austin professors who wanted to ban students from practicing concealed carry in the classroom, according to the site.

However, Neuberger is not on the site for displaying any type of bias in the classroom. In addition, the watch list does not provide any allegations that she has attempted to sway her students in any way.

Professors such as Neuberger are simply on the list for having liberal opinions and acting upon them in their free time.

Signing a petition, leading a cause and protesting are all legal rights of free speech, just like running the watch list website is. However, condemning a professor for having beliefs outside of the conservative spectrum is not solving the issue of biased classrooms—it is hypocrisy.

-Katie Burrell is a mass communications sophomore