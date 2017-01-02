What to binge-watch on Netflix

Holidays and winter breaks provide opportunities to relax and catch up on some of your favorite TV series.

If you’re looking for something new and refreshing to watch on Netflix this holiday season, read the list below to find some drama, comedy, action and science fiction.

Gilmore Girls

Take a walk down memory lane and visit Stars Hollow in the four-episode Netflix revival of “Gilmore Girls.”

After its premiere in October 2000, “Gilmore Girls” was able to tug on the heartstrings of many as it follows the story of single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel).

The revival includes all original cast members and brings closure to multiple story lines.

Known for its witty writing and mix of comedy and drama, this series can be binge- watched with relatives and hot cocoa.

Narcos

“Breaking Bad” fans: this may be the series to binge-watch this winter.

The fast-paced Netflix original “Narcos” follows the story of Columbian drug dealer Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura).

The show has become another success for the Netflix franchise, and Season 3 will be released soon.

This “one more episode” type of series will require viewers to be prepared for long nights as they dive into the world of Pablo Escobar.

Stranger Things

For science fiction lovers, “Stranger Things” should be added to your instant queue this season.

Set in 1983, the Netflix original follows Joyce Byers, played by award-winning actress Winona Ryder, as she seeks to find her missing 12-year-old son.

Along the way, her son and group of friends come across a series of discoveries.

Since its premiere this past summer, the coming-of-age series has received high praise from critiques across the board.

Fuller House

Netflix brought “Full House”, a ‘90s sitcom back to the screen this past February as “Fuller House”. Season 2 of the original series is set to premiere Dec. 9.

The modern version of the series follows D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron-Bure) and her life as a single parent.

Season 1 took fans down memory lane as returning faces made cameos through the series. Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) and Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) appeared in the sitcom’s return.

“Fuller House” is a binge-worthy family favorite for the winter season.

Barry

“Barry,” a Netflix original movie, will premiere Dec. 16 and showcase the college life of President Barack Obama.

Devon Terrell will play the role of a young Barack Obama as he enters into his junior year at Columbia University. The film will follow Obama and his strained relationships with girlfriends and family members.

The full trailer can be found here.