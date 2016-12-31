Volleyball and a college degree

Although she is not the traditional college athlete, this Texas State volleyball player has and continues to work her way to the top—both on and off of the court.

Jaliyah Bolden, junior middle blocker, just finished her second season as a Bobcat. Bolden attended Colorado State her freshman year of college before transferring to Texas State.

Although it is only her second year here, Bolden finished her undergraduate degree in just three years, and currently she is in her first semester as a graduate student.

Bolden is striving to receive her master’s degree in human resources and is hoping to one day work with people in fields such as human resources, public relations and community outreach.

“I’m hoping that I’ve put together a degree that will allow me to be a better leader,” Bolden said. “Also one that will allow me to be more vocal for people’s needs.”

One way in which Bolden is able to demonstrate being a leader is when she steps onto the volleyball court.

Bolden has always played the position on front row, and it was not until the past season when she really saw improvement in her game which allowed her to be a leader for the newcomers.

“I got to contribute more this past season and I enjoyed that,” Bolden said. “Last year I kind of had to take a step back and be on the sidelines. But I’m getting older and I wanted this role and I’m glad that I could take it over this year.”

While Bolden was looked up to by many of her teammates, she also looked up to those who were even more ahead of her.

“A big thing this past season was our seniors,” Bolden said. “I feel like these seniors—besides just wanting it—they’re the hardest workers I’ve ever been around. Day in and day out they were always very consistent.”

With a clear mindset of working hard to get her ideal degree while also focusing on volleyball, Bolden stays busy with other activities that are ultimately benefitting for her future.

Bolden has coached club volleyball for the past two years, and she also volunteers whenever she can with her teammates. While Bolden describes her and her teammates as close-knit, she also has developed a church family through the organization of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Forming bonds and being around other people is one of the biggest reasons why Bolden wants to pursue human resources.

Whether she meets people from school or volleyball, Bolden enjoys branching off to others and reaching out.

“My favorite part about playing college volleyball is the relationships that I’ve made,” Bolden said. “All the girls that I’ve played with from here and Colorado State—even through the recruiting process with all the girls that I’ve met on visits and stuff—we still keep in contact. I have a friend almost on a team everywhere around the country and I think that’s amazing.”

Although Bolden has a good idea of what she wants her future to look like, she does not think of anything set in stone and wants to just see where life takes her.

“I want to leave with leaving a mark on the team and the program,” Bolden said. “I just hope that whatever God has in plan for me that’s what I want to do. I hope I continue to be blessed and I find the path that I’m supposed to be on.”

While that path may be playing volleyball and getting a degree, Bolden definitely wants to be able to do something along the way—helping others.