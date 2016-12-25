Winter fashion trends

As fall in Texas is coming to an end, winter trends are starting to gain traction within the fashion world.

Tank tops and T-shirts will make their way to the back of the closet so platform boots, bodysuits and jackets can be at the forefront of winter wear.

Ski Jackets

Although ski jackets are most commonly seen on snow-capped mountains, this fashion trend is making its way into the fashion world for the winter.

Brands such as the North Face, Columbia Sportswear and Roxy have fashionable, waxy-looking ski jackets that will amp up any winter outfit.

Elle Magazine suggests the jacket should be worn with slacks and heels for a modern business outfit.

Kaleigh Overberger, communication disorders freshman, likes to pair her North Face jacket with any outfit.

“It’s my favorite go-to winter wear,” Overberger said. “My jacket fits in perfectly around campus.”

Leggings

Leggings can be applied to an outfit to increase any fashionista’s comfort level.

This trend can be worn under dresses and skirts, or paired with an oversized sweater or long-sleeved shirt. The options with leggings are endless.

Elizabeth Nenninger, communication design sophomore, said she is happy to hear that leggings are a major trend this season.

“My favorite winter wear is basically any kind of sweater or hoodie paired with leggings,” Nenninger said. “It’s easy to match and so comfortable.”

Platform boots

Platform boots with wide heels can be found in almost any material and height for the winter season.

As an inspired fashion trend from the ‘90s, the platform boot can amp up any outfit—whether you’re going on a date or visiting the Square with friends.

Platform boots are designed to keep your feet “high and dry,” according to Elle Magazine.

Bodysuits and pantsuits

Michael O’Neill, owner of O’Neill House of Fashion in San Marcos, said the bodysuit is a popular style for 2016. This style can be paired with jeans, leggings, skirts and more.

Bodysuits create a chic and clean look for any fashionista.

As winter weather becomes more consistent, pantsuits have made their way into the fashion spotlight.

“We have seen the high demand for bodysuits,” O’Neill said. “Pantsuits are starting to pick up traction.”

Extra-long sleeves

We saw bellbottom sleeves take over closets everywhere during the fall of 2016, but a new sleeve style is making its way to the forefront for winter.

Extra-long sleeves can be found on multiple shirt styles this season. This trend eliminates the need for winter accessories, whether it is jewelry or warm, fuzzy gloves. Extra-long sleeves will keep hands protected from harsh winter weather.

Turtlenecks

Turtlenecks can keep the neck warm, but they can also create a stylish outfit.

This trend is most commonly used with dresses, so there is no need to put away your favorite dress from the summer or fall.

Instead, just throw on a contrasting turtleneck underneath, and have an entirely new