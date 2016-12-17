Fall graduates prepare for future careers

Soon-to-be former Bobcats will be walking across the stage to receive diplomas Dec. 16 and 17 at Strahan Coliseum.

As the day to toss graduation caps in the air approaches, a few anxious Bobcats have shared post-graduation plans and what time at Texas State was like.

“I’ve been a student for 18 years of my life and it feels so strange that I am about to lose that identity,” Bailey McIntosh, psychology senior, said. “It is also very exciting though, knowing that I have accomplished graduating college and all of the opportunities that are to come.”

McIntosh said she has attended Texas State for four and a half years and chose to because of the scenery.

“I chose Texas State University because I have always loved Texas Hill Country and knew I needed to move to the heart of it,” said McIntosh. “Texas State’s beautiful campus felt like home when I first visited and I knew I needed to be a Bobcat.”

McIntosh said her favorite part about Texas State is the diverse campus. According to the university’s website, 51 percent of Texas State students are ethnic minorities.

“Being part of such a diverse community swells me with pride,” McIntosh said. “I love being part of a university that is so culturally, racially, ethnically and religiously diverse. We all bring something special to Texas State and that is my favorite part.”

McIntosh said the Texas State graduate college is a possibility for her future.

Stacy Chavez, public relations senior, said she transferred from a community college in the spring of 2014.

Chavez said Texas State has helped her find her career path.

“I worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for several months before realizing that it was not for me,” Chavez said. “I was completely lost because I had no idea what else I wanted to do. I talked to advisors, family and friends who ultimately helped me choose my next career path.”

Chavez said she wished she had been more involved during her time as a Bobcat and current students should take advantage of the community both in school and San Marcos.

“Enroll in school activities, study a lot, go to the river as often as possible and make lots of friends,” Chavez said. “Also, internships. Do as many as you can because the ten plus years of experience entry level jobs want you to have come from there.”

Tyler Price, marketing senior, said current students and incoming freshman should be conscious of their time in college.

“Be mindful of your time here and utilize your best potential,” Price said. “I really regret going back home for my first summers because I missed out on time in San Marcos.”

Despite the nostalgia, graduates have something besides their post-graduation plans to look forward to. It is a Texas State tradition for graduates to jump into the river after their commencement.

Chavez said she has been looking forward to this tradition.

“My mom already yelled at me because she swears I will get sick after jumping in, but I am still doing it,” Chavez said. “I think it’s an awesome tradition that Texas State has and jumping in with my best friend will make it a memory that will go down in the books.”

McIntosh said Texas State and San Marcos became her home away from home.

“I promise you will find lifelong friends,” McIntosh said. “Make connections with your professors. Please take advantage of our perfect little town. Go to the river every chance you get and soak up every bit of San Marcos. Appreciate this community and the people in it, it’s truly my second home.”