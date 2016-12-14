Social movements should not be “trendy”

Typically social movements arrive from a mutual wish to garner support and growth. However, when social movements become “trendy,” it allows for them to be appropriated by capitalism and go out of trend.

The obvious argument here is that “trendiness” tends to steal the seriousness or ferocity that should surround a movement when the issue becomes popularized in mainstream culture.

Perhaps the best example to draw from is the rise of feminism in the last couple of years. What was once a very pure movement, calling for the equality of women to men, has grown to become the latest saying stitched on Urban Outfitter tote bags.

The feminist movement rose as a solution to the disparity between societal expectations and reality. Instead, what exists in the popularized feminist movement is the over-exploitation and branding of a social norm that ought to exist, but is instead perpetuated in arguments such as “true men wear pink” and other segmented normative arguments.

While American feminists buy into feminist merchandise, they simultaneously feed the oppression of women in third world countries producing “feminist” products in sweatshops. It does little to advance gender equality.

In September 2014, Elle UK magazine teamed up with women’s rights organization, Fawcett Society, to design a T-Shirt with “This Is What A Feminist Looks Like” sprawled on the front. Ironically—though not abnormally—these “feminist tops” were produced in a sweatshop where women earn about one dollar an hour and sleep 16 workers to a room.

The Nation journalist, JoAnn Wypijewski brings up the same argument regarding sexual revolution. “There is no liberation movement that has not been meat for the absorptive power of capitalism,” Wypijewski states. “The youth movements, the black movement, the gay movement and the women’s movement. Every freedom cry has revealed the octopus-like nature of the system, its singular genius to grasp onto the new, the bold, the angry, and try to turn it into an ad, a product, a consumable pose.”

Not only is exploitation anti-feminist, it is completely counterrevolutionary and can only serve to push a lasting movement three steps back. It is not enough for celebrities like Lena Dunham and Miley Cyrus to call for gender equality, only to then turn around and do little to fight the exploitation of women, not only abroad, but even in their own industries.

Justice is not a brand strategy. It is not a shallow, self-serving approach to the latest winter trends, but a driving force of lasting movements derived from struggle. To simply let struggle become trendy is to let it go out of style, and we cannot allow for that to happen.

– May Olvera is a journalism junior.