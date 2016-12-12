Women’s Basketball Season Update

With eight games played in the 2016 season, the Texas State women’s basketball team is 3-5 overall.

The Bobcats have defeated only three opponents: Incarnate Word, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Houston. The team has lost against No. 3 Baylor, UTSA, St. Edwards, Texas Southern and SMU.

In the 67-50 win against Incarnate Word, Ericka May, junior forward, grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds. Whitney Apari, junior forward, led the team in scoring with 16 points. The Bobcats shot 42.2 percent from the floor as a team, while the Cardinals shot 35.8 percent.

The Bobcats’ second win of the season was a close 57-50 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Toshua Leavitt, sophomore point guard, dropped 16 points against the Islanders at home.

The team’s only road win was against Houston with a 61-56 final score. Amber Jones, redshirt junior forward, scored a career-high 15 points. The Bobcats made 22 of 45 shots from the field against the Cougars.

Taeler Deer, junior guard, is currently leading the Bobcats in scoring by averaging 7.6 points per game. Leavitt is right behind, averaging 7.3 points per game. Deer is also leading in field goal percentage, with .417.

May is leading team in rebounds, averaging just 5.9 boards per game. May has already grabbed a total of 47 rebounds in just eight games. The forward’s total rebounds even surpasses the team’s rebound total of 32. Ti’Aira Pitts, junior forward, is the closest to May’s rebound total, with 28.

Texas State’s scoring margin compared to their opponents is -12.1. The Bobcats are averaging 52 points per game, while their opponents are scoring 64.1.

The team is shooting .340 percent from the field, and .238 from beyond the arc.

Although it is early into the season, and conference play is several games away, the Bobcats are sitting at tenth place in the Sun Belt Conference standings, above only Louisiana-Monroe and Arkansas State.

UT-Arlington and Troy currently top the SBC standings with a 6-2 and 5-2 overall record respectively.

The Bobcats have lost their last three games, two on the road and one at home. Texas State only has two road games against Prairie View A&M and North Texas along with a home game against Sam Houston State before conference play begins.

Texas State will host Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 for its first Sun Belt Conference game of the season. The Bobcats will host two more conference opponents, Appalachian State and UT-Arlington before heading into their first conference road trip.

The team is 21 games away from the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, which will take place from March 7-12 in New Orleans, Louisiana.