Students’ views on President Trauth Q&A

1 Elena Forrister, chemistry junior

Q: Recently, some students on campus have expressed their discontent with the university’s president, Denise Trauth, and her silence on issues affecting students such as racism, homophobia, and xenophobia; do you think it is her responsibility to speak out on these issues?

A: “That’s a really tough position to put her in; I think that she has a responsibility, as I believe most people have a responsibility, to address issues in the area they govern. She walks a tight line because she can’t really say one way or the other without offending somebody. So, what I would like to see from her is her personal opinion on (issues), but I understand why she is hesitant to do so.”

Q: What do you think Trauth’s role as president of the university should entail in regards to students?

A: “Quite frankly, I don’t really know what the role of the president is, but I think it is her job to keep order amongst students and make sure things are running smoothly in the school. So if there was to be an issue regarding racism or immigration, it would be her job to address it in a way that seems the most suitable for the atmosphere of the campus.”

Q: There has been an increase in activism and protest on campus in the past year, why do you think that is?

A: “I think a lot of it may have to do with the recent election and also with the fliers that were going around; there was a lot of tension amongst both political parties and within the students. There is also discontent within students that don’t identify as Republican that has caused them to speak out because of the way Donald Trump has been talking about immigration and racism. I could see why that would spark anger in people.”

Q: What can be done to alleviate tensions between students on campus?

A: “Peaceful protest is good but having dialogue in larger groups of students where there is a safe space and some sense of authority that keeps the peace is necessary. They should also be there to prevent violence and ensure constructive dialogue—that would be helpful.”

Q: Some students also feel their safety is at risk, do you share those concerns? Why or why not?

A: “Yes, in some ways. I am a very opinionated person and I try not to be offensive but I feel strongly about my beliefs. With a lot of the stuff that has been going on, especially with election, I have been feeling very uncomfortable. I don’t feel comfortable voicing my opinions on campus because you never know when someone will come out and grab you or follow you to your car. That shouldn’t be a concern.”