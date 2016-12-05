Sights & Sounds 2016

Sights & Sounds 2016

By Lara Dietrich -
24
0
1 of 6
A decorated bridge leads to the other side of the festival. Sights & Sounds was full of carnival rides and food, as well as many Christmas lights.
Photo by: Lara Dietrich Multimedia Editor
Sights & Sounds attendees explore the park Dec. 1. The annual Christmas festival was held in San Marcos Plaza Park.
Photo by: Lara Dietrich Multimedia Editor
A young girl meets characters Dec. 1 at Sights & Sounds. The characters walked throughout the festival grounds for guests to take photos.
Photo by: Lara Dietrich Multimedia Editor
Festivalgoers enjoy the merry-go-round Dec. 1 at Sights & Sounds. There were many carnival rides to choose from at this year’s festival.
Photo by: Lara Dietrich Multimedia Editor
The ferris wheel stood tall over the festival grounds Dec. 1 during Sights & Sounds. Attendees had many carnival rides to choose from.
Photo by: Lara Dietrich Multimedia Editor
The main entrance of Sights & Sounds Dec. 1 at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Photo by: Lara Dietrich Multimedia Editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

5 × 1 =