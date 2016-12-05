Home Gallery Sights & Sounds 2016 Gallery Sights & Sounds 2016 By Lara Dietrich - Dec 5, 2016, 5:18 pm 24 0 1 of 6 A decorated bridge leads to the other side of the festival. Sights & Sounds was full of carnival rides and food, as well as many Christmas lights. Photo by: Lara Dietrich Multimedia Editor Sights & Sounds attendees explore the park Dec. 1. The annual Christmas festival was held in San Marcos Plaza Park. Photo by: Lara Dietrich Multimedia Editor A young girl meets characters Dec. 1 at Sights & Sounds. The characters walked throughout the festival grounds for guests to take photos. Photo by: Lara Dietrich Multimedia Editor Festivalgoers enjoy the merry-go-round Dec. 1 at Sights & Sounds. There were many carnival rides to choose from at this year’s festival. Photo by: Lara Dietrich Multimedia Editor The ferris wheel stood tall over the festival grounds Dec. 1 during Sights & Sounds. Attendees had many carnival rides to choose from. Photo by: Lara Dietrich Multimedia Editor The main entrance of Sights & Sounds Dec. 1 at San Marcos Plaza Park. Photo by: Lara Dietrich Multimedia Editor