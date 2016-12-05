Pickleball is growing in popularity

Adults in San Marcos gather three times a week and stay in shape with an up-and-coming sport called pickleball.

As one of America’s fastest growing sports, pickleball is a hybrid between badminton, tennis and pingpong. Players use paddles to hit a wiffle ball over a net and score points against the opposing team. The all-ages activity can be played as doubles or singles.

The San Marcos Activity Center offers pickleball for adults from 9-11 a.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The local sport has become so popular that the center has had to add extra courts.

“We started off with just two courts, and eventually added another,” Nick Riali, recreation programs specialist at the San Marcos Activity Center said. “We were getting so many people, we had to add three more courts. Now, we have six total.”

Ed Beyster, San Antonio pickleball ambassador, wanted to expand the sport to different communities. So, he introduced the sport to San Marcos two years ago.

“I originally branched out because I wanted to get it started in more areas,” Beyster said. “The growth in San Marcos has been unbelievable.”

Riali said he hosted a pickleball clinic to see if there would be enough interest among residents.

“Once we did that, we decided to purchase the nets and the paddles,” Riali said. “The people who went to the clinic came, and we continued to advertise it. It just took off from there.”

Riali said kids are allowed to play alongside their parents. However, pickleball is primarily a sport for senior citizens.

“It allows senior citizens to get exercise without it being too hard on their bodies,” Riali said. “It’s not as strenuous as tennis, running or weightlifting. You get a pretty good cardio workout.”

Players from San Antonio, Austin, Kyle and Buda travel to San Marcos to participate in the center’s program.

Riali said approximately 140 people have played pickleball at the Activity Center. Tuesdays and Thursdays are the more popular days, and a record-setting attendance of 28 players attended the past two programs.

Marilyn Brister, San Marcos resident, has been playing pickleball at the Activity Center for a year and half.

“It’s fun. It’s really good exercise and I’ve made friends here,” Brister said. “It’s important to keep your muscles toned, stay mentally sharp and be with other people.”

Brister said she has enjoyed socializing with the other players, especially when the center hosted luncheons after the games.

“I like it because you learn it, and at first you’re timid, but then you learn how to hit it,” Brister said. “When the guys hit it hard, and you hit it back to them, it’s a real good feeling.”

Admission is free for Activity Center members. Resident nonmembers are charged $3.25 and nonresident nonmembers pay $4.25 to play.

Riali said the membership fee is reasonable, so most pickleball players have become members to save money.

“We would like for it to get bigger and possibly do some tournaments,” Riali said.

Kissing Tree, the new 55-and-up housing facility located on the corner of North Frontage road and Aquarena, will incorporate six outdoor pickleball courts. Riali said the development manager expects the Activity Center to have an increase in pickleball players once the facility is up and running next spring.

Along with pickleball, monthly luncheons, bingo sessions, seminars, Monday game days, dances, hiking and more is offered for senior citizens at the Activity Center.

“Senior citizens are a big part of our community,” Riali said. “San Marcos is one of the top places to retire, so we want to make sure they have some fun activities.”

For more information or a free first session, call 512-393-8275.