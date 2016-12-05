Listen to the music for social commentary

A Tribe Called Quest has come to save hip-hop. In the post-election period in which many minority groups fear for what is to come, the group released its sixth and final studio album, “We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.”

In an era where there exists a widening gap between the trust of the consumer and media, the public needs political expression through music more than ever. Music can help provide a voice to fans who often feel underrepresented and no longer trust the media.

Journalism is the ultimate check on bullshit in politics, but 2016 has become the year people’s trust in mainstream media has drastically declined. A recent Gallup poll suggests people do not trust journalists or traditional news sources, and only 32 percent of Americans have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in mass media.

“I’m not running against crooked Hilary, I’m running against the crooked media,” tweeted President-elect Donald Trump.

ATCQ rose to fame in the 90s because of its creative rhymes and non-traditional beats that fuse elements of jazz, R&B and rap. The group’s music covers controversial topics ranging from date rape to police brutality and harassment issues that should see more coverage in the media. Now, ATCQ has opened the floodgates of social commentary about events surrounding the recent election such as race, religion and same-sex equality and has become a political check.

Political expression has been a feature of rap since hip-hop’s creation, with roots in African oral tradition. Today’s rap functions as the voice of an underrepresented and relatively young group. Like Public Enemy and NWA, ATCQ illustrates the struggles young black men face and offers social satire for the urban and working class.

ATCQ, like any other music group, had no idea how the election would pan out. Production of its most recent album began after Kanye West’s “Yeezus” tour in 2013, featuring songs from Phife Dawg which are filled in by contemporary artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Busta Rhymes.

A song on the album titled “Space Program” suggests there exists no way for the lower classes to move up in America.

“We the People” discusses the myriad of current political, racial and religious issues that all minority groups in America face.

“All you Black folks, you must go, all you Mexicans, you must go, and all you poor folks, you must go, Muslims and gays, boy, we hate your ways, so all you bad folks you must go,” the song states.

“Trump and the SNL hilarity, troublesome times kid, no time for comedy,” raps the late Phife Dawg on ATCQ’s “Conrad Tokyo.”

Overall, ATCQ’s new album epitomizes the struggles countless Americans are facing in the wake of the recent election. The group’s music is a voice for many people who feel underrepresented by mainstream media.

If we can no longer hold journalists and broadcasters accountable for informing the public about issues and illuminating the implications they have on everyday life, pray today’s rappers can take on the job.

-Jakob R. Rodriguez is journalism freshman