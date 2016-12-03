The Scene Dec. 3-5

Sights and Sounds 5K and Kids K Run

Sights and Sounds of Christmas will include a 5K and the Kid’s K Jingle Bell Run starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 3 at the San Marcos Plaza Park. Those interested are required to register online or on the day of the race at the 5K tent at the main entrance. Online registration ends Dec. 1 at midnight.

Ensemble Series will feature VocaLibre Holiday Concert

Texas State will host an Ensemble Series from 8-9 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The series will present the VocaLibre Holiday Concert, “Into the Light.” The event is open to the public, and tickets are available for purchase online or at the door 30 minutes before the concert begins.

Fun in Buda this weekend

Locals can attend the Buda Fest starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 in Buda. Live music will be performed by various bands such as the Doug Moreland Band, Tom Green Elementary Hornet Choir and AC and the Good News Gospel Band. Food and crafts will also be provided for attendees’ enjoyment.

San Marcos’ holiday Pop-Up Shop

SMTXmas will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Blue Dahlia Bistro. SMTXmas is San Marcos’ annual holiday pop-up shop. This year, Angie’s Sweatshop and Blue Dahlia Bistro will host the event. Local vendors and artists have the opportunity to gain exposure, and local shoppers have the advantage of purchasing exclusive items.

Art Workshop to create holiday gifts

There will be an art workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Eye of the Dog Art Center. Those interested in the art workshop will have the opportunity to create small pieces of art on four-by-four or five-by-five panels for gifts. The fee of $95 will include instructions, painting materials and other objects.