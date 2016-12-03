The Pulse Dec. 3-5

San Marcos High School teacher receives award

San Marcos High School teacher Daniel Reinhard received the Hospitality Educators Association of Texas Teacher of the Year award for 2016. Reinhard is a culinary arts instructor with 14 years in the education field. Reinhard has served as a past general and board member of HEAT for seven years.

Race 4 Relief to benefit local organizations

Race 4 Relief is an annual 5K run that aims to benefit local organizations. The race has benefited organizations such as the Making a Wish Foundation and Caritas of Austin. This year, the race will be held Dec. 4. Registration and participation information can be found here.

Risk of terrorists coming to Texas is low

Groups known as “special interest countries” have been a concern for Texas terrorism for some time. However, the chances of the groups coming in through Texas is low. “Experts say the potential for cross-border attacks remains real, but nevertheless remote,” according to the Texas Tribune.

Cold weather sweeps San Marcos

After months of blazing heat, San Marcos will undergo a cold front in the coming weekend and early next week. The low will be in the high 40s and the high will be in the mid 50s. Rain and wind can be expected through Monday.