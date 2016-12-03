Sports Dec. 3-5

Bobcats drop to Roadrunners

Women’s basketball lost to UTSA in the rival matchup on Thursday, Dec. 1. The score was 72-47. The Roadrunners led the game early shooting up to 50 percent more than the Bobcats in the first three quarters. Texas State continues its preseason traveling to Waco to play Baylor. The game is on Tuesday, Dec. 6 with tip off starting at 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball sweeps OPSU

The Men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma Panhandle State on Thursday, Dec. 1. The final score turned out to 75-44. Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, led the Bobcats in points with 15 along with eight boards. Next up, Texas State will face UT-Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 7 on the road at 7 p.m.

Leavitt leading scorer for Bobcats so far

Just six games into the women’s basketball season Toshua Leavitt, sophomore point guard, is leading the Bobcats in points per game with an average of 8.8. Leavitt is also the leader in assists, with 3.0 per game. Taeler Deer, junior guard, is second in scoring by averaging 8.2 points per game. Ericka May, junior forward, leads the team in boards, averaging 6.8 rebounds per game.

Last football game of 2016

Final reminder of the final football game of 2016. 18 seniors will be recognized on Saturday, Dec. 3 against Arkansas State. The Bobcats enter this game with a 0-7 conference record. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Conference play only five games away

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams are only five games away from starting conference play. The men’s team is facing Appalachian State on Dec. 31 for their first Sun Belt game. The women’s team is hosting Coastal Carolina on Dec. 29 to kick off conference play.