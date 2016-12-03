Headlines Dec.3-5

Negotiator of the year awards

A Texas State University professor was awarded the 2016 Negotiator of the Year by the National Tactical Officers Association.

The award, which contributes to someone who has significantly contributed to crisis negotiations, was given to Wayman Mullins, a professor in the Department of Criminal Justice. Mullins produced publications regarding crisis negotiation, terrorism, stress, PTSD and other issues.

New interim Austin police chief

At roughly 11:00 a.m. December 1, officer Brian Manley was confirmed by the Austin City Council as interim chief of police for the Austin Police Department by way of unanimous vote on the part of all council members present.

Manley has served with APD for 26 years.

Search for Blind Salamanders

Federal and local authorities are currently investigating the disappearance of between 250 and 300 endangered blind salamanders from a laboratory belonging to the San Marcos Aquatic Resources Center, according the My SA.

The laboratory is located on McCarty Lane. Police arrived on the scene at approximately 9:35 a.m.

San Marcos teen killed on I-35

A 17-year-old San Marcos resident died after being struck by an 18-wheeler on I-35 in New Braunfels Dec. 2.

According to the Statesman, emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the teen beyond saving. Witnesses informed police that the teen had been walking into the path of the rig after he parked his truck in the median along the highway. The 52-year-old driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured and will not face charges, according to the police.