Business Dec. 3-5

San Marcos volunteers needed

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for the Red Kettle Campaign to raise funds to helps those in need.

The campaign will be set up 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday in December in front on Sam’s Club and Walmart, and volunteers can sign up for two-hour time slots.

Holiday festivities

Downtown San Marcos is holding the Art Squared Annual Holiday Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10.

This event will consist of locally artistic hand-made gifts made from a wide range of artists including painters, jeweler’s, ceramicists, photographers and sculptors. Along with artistic holiday gifts, attendees will get the opportunity to enjoy live music and food.

VS fashion show at The Spot

The Spot Cinema Eatery and Social Haus is streaming the Victoria’s Secret fashion show live 9 p.m. Dec. 5 at the facility.

The Spot is including giveaways to be distributed throughout the night, and will serve themed cocktails and champagne.