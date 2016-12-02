Wanting marriage is not a weakness

Young people today do not aspire to marriage.

Ask any millennial to describe his or her dreams and goals, and marriage will likely not make the list. The aspirations of my generation pertain to financial success, professional accomplishments and personal advancement.

Granted, none of these intentions are negative. It is wise to be driven in the realm of practicality, and sensible to be focused on individual maturation. However, my generation blatantly and continuously disregards the importance of relationships with others in favor of our own agendas, and in doing so, we forfeit the experience of forming important bonds with other people.

The act of neglecting interpersonal relationships is a bigger problem now than it has ever been. We would rather stay adamantly focused on our own success than invest time in others, especially in a romantic sense. While I am not suggesting that people ought to neglect their own dreams in favor of a relationship, I do believe aspiring to be married is not a goal that should be discredited.

Women are often led to believe, in this day and age, if they aspire to be in a committed relationship and eventually marry or become a mother, they are somehow doing themselves a disservice. In present-day media, women who are single are portrayed as powerful, successful and confident, while women who are in relationships or marriages are often characterized as submissive, weak-minded and unlucky.

Historically speaking, this depiction is not incorrect.

Ian Millhiser, Justice Editor of Thinkprogress.org, blames the sad depiction of married women on laws that were passed centuries ago.

“The common law treated a wife as financially subservient to her husband,” said Millhiser. “Although single women enjoyed the same property rights as men, a married women lost her ability to make financial decisions the moment she said ‘I do’.”

Millhiser said that early Americans defined women and marriage by the woman’s lack of economic freedom. Today, we still define our worth by our economic state.

Women who are financially sound are considered to be more worthy of personhood than those who are not, or who rely on their husbands for financial security.

This is ultimately what makes marriage seem a little sketchy—if a woman’s money is not her own, then is she really her own person?

Yes, she is.

Everyone is a person, regardless of whether they are financially independent or not. Furthermore, being married does not equate to a woman’s lack of financial autonomy. Countless married women make their own money and could easily support themselves if they chose to do so.

We are no longer living in a nation that defines marriage as an institution where a wife is below her husband. When we consider the progression of marriage as a whole, and the implantation of gay marriage in our society, the point is moot. We have progressed exponentially as a nation in the realm of how we define legal partnership, and we ought to work on bringing our personal viewpoints surrounding marriage up to date with our current legislation regarding the issue.

Being married, or aspiring to eventually enter a partnership, does not equate to feminine weakness. The entirety of the issue is subjective, and we must remember this when considering marriage as an institution.

It is entirely possible and admirable to aspire to professional and personal success while concurrently desiring to be married. There should be no shame for a woman or man choosing to declare that.

I urge people in my generation—especially women—to be unafraid of the vulnerability it takes to declare marriage as a goal. The idea of matrimony is nothing to be scared or ashamed of, instead it is something that ought to be celebrated and aspired to.

Marriage does not equate to a loss of autonomy; it is a system of love and mutual support in which both partners stand by and support each other. I find it perplexing that my generation does not value the possibility of a lifelong friend, partner and lover. Life sucks, and you need someone to love.

– Bridgett Reneau is a psychology junior