The Pulse Dec. 2

New cookie shop coming to San Marcos

Insomnia Cookies, founded in 2003 at the University of Pennsylvania, will open a location in San Marcos by 2017.

Slated for 111. E Hopkins St., Insomnia Cookies will offer vegan choices, gluten-free options and tasty treats. Most locations deliver, and the shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m., according to Community Impact.

Company employees donate more than 2 tons of food to HCFB

Employees from the Mensor company organized a nonprofit group to donate more than 2 tons of food to the Hays County Food Bank.

In addition to the food donation, the employees gave $800 to the local bank. Mensor employees have donated approximately 20,000 pounds of food since 2008, according to Corridor News.

Netflix adds offline streaming feature

Netflix officials announced the addition of an offline streaming feature Wednesday. Users will now be able to download videos to watch when not connected to the internet.

Although a full list of accessible videos has not been released, the company stated many more titles will be added to the “available for download” section of the site.