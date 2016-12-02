Sports Dec. 2

KGT and Pearson are leading scorers for Bobcats

After playing six games so far, Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward, and Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, lead the men’s basketball team in points per game. Gilder-Tilbury is averaging 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and is shooting .488 percent from the field. Pearson is averaging 15 points per game while shooting near .50 percent from the field.

Rupp leading Bobcats at the mound in a couple months

Texas State softball starts its season in early February. The team consists of six seniors, seven juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen. Randi Rupp, junior pitcher, is the leader of the Bobcats once again and will take the mound once February rolls around.

LeBron James named Sportsperson of the Year

After LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA title, the forward has been named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year. “I know it’s a great achievement,” James told ESPN. “I’ve heard the history of it and how honored I should be to get it.”