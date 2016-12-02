Business Dec. 2

Bond program could lead to new Park & Ride facilities

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority’s board of directors approved an application for a bond program that will allow new Park & Ride facilities to be built.

The funding for the Park & Rides would come from the Qualified Energy Conservation Bond program, according to Community Impact. The 11 possible Park & Ride locations would improve traffic and lower congestion.

Amplify Austin to host information sessions for Hays & Caldwell counties

I Live Here, I Give Here is hosting information sessions on how to support fundraising efforts for the Amplify Austin Day Dec. 1.

Meetings will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greater San Marcos Partnership and from 2-5 p.m. at Mazama Coffee Co. and Roastery. I Live Here, I Give Here staff members will be available for questions and discussion, according to Corridor News.

Take Me Home Adoptions event at Animal Shelter

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is hosting the Take Me Home Adoptions event for the month of December.

All adoptable cats and dogs will cost $20, and the event will take place at the shelter’s Adoption Center. All animals will be up-to-date with shots, have a microchip, include sterilization and more.