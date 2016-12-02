The Scene Dec. 2

First Friday Acoustic concert

The Root Cellar Bakery will host a First Friday acoustic concert featuring Luke Williams and Hope Bachman.

Luke Williams is from the The Canvas People, an Austin-based alternative rock band. Hope Bachman is a Texas State senior who works at the local restaurant.

The acoustic performance will be held from 8-10 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Root Cellar Bakery.

David Olney live at Cheatham Street Warehouse

American folk singer-songwriter David Olney is set to perform at Cheatham Street Warehouse with special guest Kevin Welch.

The performance will start at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Cheatham Street Warehouse.

Tickets are on sale for $10 and can be bought online. For more information on ticketing, click this link.

Tiramisu for Two Premiere

The Performing Arts Center will present the premiere event for Tiramisu for Two, a tale about Giorgio, who traveled to Texas to find the woman he met 30 years ago in Italy.

The premiere event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre on campus.

Tickets are free for general admission and Texas State students.

Jackie Darlene live at Superfly’s

Country and Americana singer-songwriter Jackie Darlene is set to perform downtown this week.

The live performance will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at Superfly’s Music Emporium on 202C University Dr.

This in-store performance is free. For more information on the artist, click this link.

Kiva to host Piano Bar

Kiva Lounge and Bar will host a First Friday Piano Bar this week.

The piano bar will feature Danny Smith, who also sings. Those who attend will be able to request any song for the musician to play.

This event will be held at 10 p.m. Dec. 2 at Kiva Lounge and Bar.