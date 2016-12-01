The Scene Dec. 1

Ambassador from Texas Tech University to speak at Texas State

A free lecture series on refugees will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 in various locations around Texas State. Times and locations for The Crisis of Refugees: The Global Impact of War and Conflict can be found here. Ambassador Tibor P. Nagy, Jr., Vice-Provost for international affairs at Texas Tech University, will speak.

Writing Center can help students find motivation to write

The Writing Center will offer help from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Writing Center located on the ground floor of the Academic Service Building. The Write Time administers two-hour sessions focused on writing. The workshop sets time aside for goal setting and reflection with peer tutors.

Country music band to perform at Cheatham Street Warehouse

Micky and the Motorcars will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at Cheatham Street Warehouse. The alternative Texas country band moved to Austin after organizing the band in Stanley, Idaho. The band has released five albums and is currently on tour. Tickets for the performance are available online for $10.

Two Lips, Autumn Walker and Thieves to perform at KIVA Lounge and Bar

The Two Lips, Autumn Walker and Thieves will perform Dec. 1 at KIVA Lounge and Bar. The Two Lips is from San Marcos, and has recently performed at Sound on Sound Fest. Autumn Walker, alternative rock group, is also from San Marcos. Thieves is a pop-punk band from Austin and has performed at SXSW, Fun Fun Fun Fest and Warped Tour in previous years.

Terri Hendrix and OYOU present John Smith in concert

OYOU and Terri Hendrix will host a listening room concert from 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Quail Creek Country Club. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and tickets are available online for $20. John Smith will be performing. He has released seven solo albums, teaches songwriting and has lead musical tours to Ireland. The concert is open for everyone to attend.