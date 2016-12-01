The Pulse Dec. 1

Hays County burn ban effective immediately

Hays County Judge Bert Cobb placed an open-fire ban that is now in effect. Due to increasing winds and decreasing humidity, dry grass has become a safety hazard. The ban went into effect after a 150-acre grass fire started in Kyle earlier this week. Violations of this ban can result in a fine up to $500.

Texas passes law in which aborted fetuses must be buried or cremated

On Dec. 19, the state of Texas will enforce a law that requires all aborted fetuses, regardless of gestation period, to be buried or cremated. Aborted or miscarried fetuses will not require a birth or death certificate. Any miscarriages or abortions that happen at home will not apply to the newfound law.

Local bar offers happy hours and daily deals

Bobcat Nation, local bar located on LBJ Drive, has recently come under new ownership. The bar will now offer daily deals like $2 frozen margaritas and $2.50 well drinks. The bar offers a variety of food such as hamburgers and nachos, and will host events such as karaoke night. The bar is staffed with current and former Texas State students.

New game feature on Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger recently released a new feature that allows users to play games. Instant games like Pac-Man and Words With Friends Frenzy will be available for Facebook users to send back and forth. The 17 games Messenger will offer are available at all times and operate in terms of high scores.