Sports Dec. 1

Pearson and KGT drop 20+ in win over McNeese State

The men’s basketball team defeated McNeese State at home Nov. 29. The final score was 80-68. Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward, along with Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, both led the Bobcats in points with 20+ apiece. Gilder-Tilbury finished the game with 21 points and seven boards. Pearson scored 23 points and snagged 11 boards, giving himself a double-double.

Women’s basketball with leading record early on

The women’s basketball team already has one of the best records compared to its conference opponents. The Bobcats are 3-2, the only two other Sun Belt teams with better records so far is UT-Arlington with a perfect 5-0 and Troy with 4-1.

17 Seniors graduating from Texas State football program

The final 2016 football game against Arkansas State on Dec. 3 will recognize the Bobcat seniors before the game. The team will be saying farewell to 17 seniors in total, including quarterback Tyler Jones and kicker Lumi Kaba.

Women’s golf just months away

The women’s golf team will make its return to the green in the new year. The Bobcats will host the Texas State Invitational Feb. 13 in New Braunfels to kick off the spring season. The team will compete in four tournaments before playing in the SBC Championship in April.

Baseball roster only has 3 seniors

Only three players on the 2017 baseball roster are seniors. Alec Sanchez, Joe Powell and Quinn Atwood, right-hand pitchers, are the only veteran Bobcats on the roster. One thing is for sure, Texas State has experience where it matters—on the mound.