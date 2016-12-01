Letter to the editor: Response to San Antonio Zoo

By William Shannon

This article philosophizes about the role of humans as part of the global ecosystem, offers a framework for understanding biodiversity loss, and comments on zoos as a means of conservation.

Zoological and ecological studies conducted in wild ecosystems are compassionate, effective methods by which to understand animals. Conversely, zoos are inherently about placing animals in captivity for human entertainment. Studying animals in captivity is merely an exercise in speciesism and self-righteous environmental domineering, both of which yield little ecological understanding.

The CEO of the San Antonio Zoo tries to leverage global biodiversity loss as a reason to support zoos. This is deeply concerning because the anthropogenic biodiversity crisis (in which species are vanishing from the Earth far faster than Holocene background rates) results from anthropologic exploitation of nature. Fundamentally, zoos are education centers that teach exploitation of animals for human enjoyment.

When we decide that other species should be imprisoned for entertainment or research, we are in turn harmed by a mindset that affirms fruitless domination of nature. We can warehouse and interpret Earth’s zoological biodiversity until the cows come home, but does that provide us natural immersion humans need to survive? Homo sapiens need diverse, wild ecosystems. The same is true for other animals. Despite the numerous animals kept within, zoos lack biodiversity. They also have spatially fragmented ecologies, making them unsuitable for living beings.

Roaming a new environment, and even the potential freedom to roam if an individual so chooses to, provides neurochemical stimulation that is needed for health in many species. This may be one of the reasons animals in captivity often exhibit the neurological disorder Zoochosis, which is characterized by repetitive pacing, self-mutilation, and vomiting. The CEO of the San Antonio Zoo contends that the original article criticizing zoos “misrepresents modern zoos, but also, ironically, underscores the importance of zoos in today’s world in giving animals a true chance at life.” I wonder what the CEO thinks “a true chance at life” is.

The CEO’s regard for zoo animals as “ambassadors” to humans is characteristic of an anthropocentric mindset that frames other species as inferior entities that we can do with what we wish. Such violent and circular logic does little to mitigate and/or solve the biodiversity crisis because it does little to address the problem. The problem is how we relate to our biosphere. Animal storage, conservation, and interpretation cannot address that problem. Instead, only looking within and rethinking ourselves can.

Teaching ourselves that it’s OK to exploit other species affirms the mindset that humans are intellectually superior to other species on this planet and therefore should control them. This is the mindset that created the problem in the first place and one that empowers and affirms a vicious cycle of anthropogenic biodiversity loss.

Given the current magnitude of species diversity, it would be economically impossible for humans to preserve even known biodiversity in a world with no ecosystem services. This raises questions about the notion of zoos as a means of conservation. For species pushed to the brink of extinction, it may be possible to sustain the species in captivity. However, animals born in captivity may not convey survival instincts to their offspring, and thus those offspring may not be likely to survive reintroduction to the wild.

When we desire to learn about nature, we should immerse ourselves in it. Zoos merely immerse visitors in a cruel disregard for animal welfare. There is no need to keep animals in zoos, or visit them, especially when we can use the internet to learn about species abroad.