Headlines Dec. 1

Sights and Sounds jingle bell run

The 30th annual Sights & Sounds is back in San Marcos, and residents will get the opportunity to participate in the Jingle Bell Run on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The race begins at 9 a.m., and participants can register at 8 a.m. The 5K run will benefit the festival by funding features that keep this family-oriented event a tradition. The festival has increased in price over the years because of the additional features.

Burglary on campus

Texas State University Police were notified of an assaulted burglary incident at Smith Hall on campus at approximately 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

A resident woke up to open his door when he heard knocking, and was assaulted by five males who removed property from his dorm. An investigation for this incident is ongoing.

San Marcos students win contest for geography awareness

In honor of the 100 Year Celebration of the National Park Service, students from the De Zavala and Hernandez Elementary schools were recognized for the Geography Awareness Week Poster Contest for their “Explore the Power of Parks,” projects.

Texas State students and faculty from the geography department voted on their favorite posters created by students. The Texas Alliance of Geographic Education awarded the selected students with prizes.

Texas cuts therapy service budget

Texas officially announced that it will cut the budget of therapists who assist in treating children with disabilities.

According to the Texas Tribune, this decision was based on an “attempt to achieve savings directed by the Texas Legislature in 2015.” Members from the commission assure the community that this will not affect the health and lives of children who need those services.

I-35 corridors

The mayors ranging from Austin to San Antonio have formed a coalition to oppose the four percent revenue cap proposal, and set their minds on maintaining the incoming growth along the I-35 corridor.

The proposal was recommended by Senator Paul Bettencourt and would have impacted the ability to ineffectively provide city services and infrastructure of fast growing cities, including San Marcos.