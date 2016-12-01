Business Dec. 1

Puppy pictures benefit animal shelter

Be Bold Productions is organizing Christmas Pupp Pics to help raise money for the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter on Dec. 1-11.

Pictures are free, but donations are encouraged. Community members can donate animal supplies such as dog treats, toys, blankets and food. For more information, contact Be Bold Productions at bbold3418@gmail.com or follow its Instagram account at @beboldproductions.

San Marcos Public Library connects kids with Technology

The San Marcos Public Library is inviting kids ranging from ages 7-12 to explore the technology industry by participating in hands-on projects from the Texas State University MAKE Lab.

The MAKE Lab supports College of Education students at Texas State in using inexpensive technologies to exploring fundamental learning. Participants will get the opportunity to learn 3D printing and 2D computer fabrication.

Christmas sales begin

Holiday sales are taking effect, and Luling Icehouse Pottery has its annual Christmas Sale on Dec. 3 and 4.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 3, everything in the shop with be 20 percent off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the sale will continue on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1-5 p.m. Luling Icehouse Pottery will also host a Pottery-Making Boot Camp on Saturday, Dec. 10.

For giving Tuesday, Texas Tribune raises money for a reporting position

Giving Tuesday took place this year Nov. 29, and the Texas Tribune used donations to crowdfund a new reporting position at the publication.

The position will be a “community reporter,” who will receive information from online communities and across the state of Texas about what the publication’s coverage should be.