6 DIY ugly Christmas sweater ideas

If chestnuts are roasting, marshmallows are toasting and that one uncle is wearing the tackiest, ugliest Christmas sweater of all time, the holiday season is upon us.

Ugly Christmas sweaters are back in season, so here are a few ways to make one and take home the winning title at the annual holiday party.

Bow Sweater

If someone wants to become a human present, he or she can follow these DIY instructions.

Buy a sweater of choice from a local thrift shop or Wal-Mart. Find the biggest bow humanely possible from Hobby Lobby, Michaels or another store. Hot glue the giant, colorful bow onto the sweater. Add some LED lights to give the crowd a show.

Stuffed Animal Sweater

Mom probably has loads upon loads of Christmas decorations she might want to throw out from last year, and this is the perfect opportunity to grab ugly sweater materials.

Go through that old box of outdated, worn-out Christmas decorations to find a big stuffed animal or plush toy—the bigger, the better. Hot glue the massive figure in the center of the sweater. Add more items to surround the centerpiece, like jingle bells or gift bows. Walk into the ugly Christmas sweater party like you own the place.

Frocket Sweater

For the parties where you don’t want to set your drink down, use these DIY instructions to create the multipurpose sweater of the year.

Find a red or green sweater vest from Goodwill or another resale shop. Use an old oven mitt or buy one—preferably with a cheesy holiday saying plastered on it. Learn how to use a sewing machine or get grandma to hand sew the oven mitt on the sweater. Place your hot chocolate or spiked eggnog in the pouch for safe keeping during the party.

Rudolph Sweater

But, do you recall the most ugly sweater of all? Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer had a very shiny nose—smack dab in the middle of your fuzzy sweater.

Find a brown sweater from Goodwill or Wal-Mart. Then, scavenge around Hobby Lobby to find red, white and black felt. Cut out two circles of white felt for the eyes, and two smaller black circles for the pupils. Cut out a red circle for Rudolph’s nose. Hot glue the items onto the sweater. Hot glue cardboard cylinders from toilet paper rolls along the arms of the sweater to create Rudolph’s antlers. Help Santa guide his sleigh tonight.

Christmas Tree Sweater

Some students are away from home for the holidays, and can sometimes go through the season without a Christmas tree. Luckily, these DIY instructions can show them how to become a Christmas tree.

Buy a forest green sweater from a local thrift shop. Take a trip to Hobby Lobby and browse the decoration aisle for items. Wrap and hot glue gold or silver tinsel around the sweater. Hang ornaments from the sweater. Get the perfect tree topper, such as a star or angel. Position your arms in a triangle above your head and hold the tree topper in your hands. Congratulations, you are now a Christmas tree.

Matching Group Sweaters

If your friend group is irreplaceable, follow these DIY instructions to coordinate your ugly Christmas sweaters.