The Scene Nov. 30

Post-election seminar to be held

In response to the 2016 election, a Common Experience event called Dialogues on Democracy and Conflict will be held to help students communicate.

This event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Nov. 30 in Comal Room 116, the Philosophy Dialogue Room.

This is a free event for students who are willing to practice speaking and listening skills when topics such as the election come up.

Last week to participate in Write In Wednesday

Every Wednesday this month there has been a Write in Wednesdays event, which helps students write a 50,000-word novel by the end of November.

Students are invited to write in whatever they please from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Alkek Library Open Theatre.

This week will be the last Wednesday to participate in the event.

Three-day Blue Card Certification Class

There will be a three-day Blue Card Certification class this week for those seeking to learn the best standard command practices for firefighters.

This class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 2.

To register online, click this link here. For more information on the class and certification, click this link to get an overview.

Three artists performing at Kiva Lounge and Bar

Kiva Lounge and Bar will have artists The Mother Vibe, Peace in the Valley and Skyline performing all in one day Wednesday.

The Mother Vibe is a psychedelic rock band based in Austin. Peace in the Valley is a three-man band with a rock-n-roll flavor. Skyline is a blues-infused alternative band from Austin.

How to Deal with Stress

Due to the stressful weeks ahead, the Counseling Center will hold an event called Resiliency in the Face of Stress.

This event will help students adapt to difficult situations and anxiety.

Resiliency in the Face of Stress will be held from 2-3 p.m. Nov. 30 at the LBJ Student Center.