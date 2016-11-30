Sports Nov. 30

ESPN2 broadcasting Texas State’s last football game

ESPN2 will broadcast Texas State’s final game against Arkansas State. The Bobcats will host the Red Wolves at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Track & field right around the corner

During Christmas break, the Texas State track & field team will begin its 2017 season. The Bobcats kick off their season Jan. 6 at the Purple Tiger Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Softball starting in February

Softball is on the horizon. The Bobcats will begin their 2017 softball season against Abilene Christian Feb. 10 at home. Texas State will start its season by hosting six home games before hitting the road to Las Vegas, Nevada to compete in the 2017 Demarini Desert Classic.

Women’s basketball facing two more road opponents

The women’s basketball team’s last game resulted in a 61-56 win against Houston on the road. The Bobcats have two more road games before returning home to host St. Edwards Dec. 10. Texas State will face UTSA Dec. 1 and Baylor Dec. 6.