Headlines Nov. 30

Field fire erupts in Hays County

Multiple Hays County fire departments responded to a large grass fire Monday that burned across 150 acres east of Kyle.

According to a press release from Laureen Chernow, Hays County communications manager, fire departments were able to contain 80 percent of the fire near the streets 2200 Mathias Lane and Peaceful Valley Road. In response to this situation, Hays County Judge Bert Cobb has reinstated the burn ban.

Jingle Bell run

Comal ISD is presenting the annual 5K Run/Walk Dec. 10 at the Gruene Historic District in New Braunfels which will benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children .

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children is a non-profit that empowers the lives of abused children and places them in a caring community. Registration for the event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m. The race is divided by age, and the first three to finish the race in each group will receive awards.

Parents oppose transgender bathrooms

After the Dripping Springs ISD enacted the right for transgender bathrooms, parents, along with State Rep. Jason Isaac, voiced to overturn the administration’s policies Monday.

National Day of Action

Students in support of making Texas State University a “sanctuary campus” will stand at the Stallions in the Quad from noon to 5 p.m on Thursday, Dec 1.

The petition will demonstrate support in protecting immigrants and providing a safe campus for all students.

Meadows Center released pocket field guide

Texas State’s Meadows Center for Water and the Environment released the Spring Lake Pocket Field Guide featuring the environment’s species.

With support from REI Outdoor School, the field guide offers knowledge for those wishing to learn more about the Meadow’s Center resources. The book can be purchased in the Meadow’s Center gift shop for $24.95. The money will go toward sustaining Spring Lake resources.