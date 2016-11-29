The Scene Nov. 29

Two for Tuesdays glass-bottom boat rides at Spring Lake

Guests can receive a buy one get one half off special on glass-bottom boat tickets of equal or lesser value from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Spring Lake Hall. This discount will be available every Tuesday until Jan. 31. Those interested should mention “two for Tuesday” when purchasing tickets to receive the special discount.

Get Shelf Made workshop

Food and beverage entrepreneurs are invited to Get Shelf Made, a two-day training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at BBVA Compass on 1703 West 5th Street in Austin. This training is designed to help entrepreneurs create their unique brand to build sales and understand different types of competition and secrets to getting shelf space. Tickets are $299 and registration is required.

Improve sleeping habits workshop

The Texas State Counseling Center will host a workshop from 2-3 p.m. Nov. 29 at the LBJ Student Center Room 3-3.1. The Improving Sleeping Habits workshop is designed to help students learn the importance of sleeping and how to adopt better sleeping habits to assist in college and future successes. The workshop is free.

Special guest Christopher Adkins to perform at Texas State

Guest artist Christopher Adkins, cello player, will perform at Texas State from 8-9 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Attendees can purchase tickets online or at the door 30 minutes before the program begins. Parking will be available across the street for a fee.

Resident Assistant info session

There will be a Resident Assistant session from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 29 at San Marcos Hall. This session will present information on how important an RA is for Living Learning Communities and the many roles that they serve to help the lives of students living on campus. Students may also sign up to become an RA if interested.