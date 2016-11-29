The Pulse Nov. 29

Schlitterbahn in Kansas will close deadly ride

Kansas’ Schlitterbahn had the tallest waterslide. However, after 10-year-old Caleb Schwab was found dead at the bottom of the slide late in the summer, Schlitterbahn will demolish it. The boy suffered a neck injury after going down the 168-foot, 17-story-drop. A new ride will be put in its place once the deadly slide is demolished, according to Schlitterbahn officials.

Black Friday online surge and success

Black Friday shoppers committed to online shopping more than brick-and-mortar shopping this year, according to CNBC. With 44 percent of shoppers online and 40 percent in stores, online consumers set a new sales record. The average shopper spent approximately $289 on average, according to the National Retail Federation.