Sports Nov. 29

Bobcats take another conference loss to Troy

The Texas State football team lost at home against Troy Nov. 26. The Bobcats took a 40-7 loss to the Trojans, and were not able to come back from turnovers that gave Troy an early 14-point advantage. Texas State earned some points on the board towards the end of the third quarter. Stedman Mayberry, sophomore running back, was able to run the ball into the end zone with 1:10 remaining. The Bobcats play their last game Dec. 3 at home against Sun Belt Conference leader Arkansas State.

Men’s basketball hosting McNeese State

The men’s basketball team has another home game Nov. 29 against McNeese State. With the season just beginning, the Bobcats have an overall record of 2-3 so far and have lost the past two games. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball on the road

The women’s basketball team is traveling to face UTSA in San Antonio Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. The Bobcats are currently 3-2 overall and have one more opponent on the road before the team returns to San Marcos. After facing UTSA, Texas State will take a trip to Waco to play Baylor on Dec. 6.

Stanley Kanu named to Piesman Watch List

Texas State’s very own Stanley Kanu, sophomore defensive end, has been placed on the final ballot of the 2016 SB Nation Piesman Trophy Watch List. Kanu made the watch list after his performance against UL-Monroe. Kanu returned a 53-yard interception for a touchdown against the Warhawks earlier in the season.

Football hosting Arkansas State for Senior Day

This Saturday, Dec. 3 the Bobcats will host their final football game of the 2016 season. The Bobcats will host Arkansas State at 6:30 p.m. for their Senior Day game to close out the season. Texas State has gone 2-9 overall and 0-7 in conference play.