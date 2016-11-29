Headlines Nov. 29

3,000 meal boxes served by Hays County Food Bank

The Hays County Food Bank served 3,000 holiday meal boxes all throughout Hays County, according to the San Marcos Record. As part of the 10th annual Turkeys Tackling Hunger event, the food bank partnered up with Night Hawk Frozen Foods in Buda to construct the holiday meal boxes. The boxes were distributed in San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Wimberley and Dripping Springs the week prior to Thanksgiving, according to the San Marcos Record.

San Marcos and Buda announced voting days for runoff elections

The San Marcos and Buda city councils decided on official voting locations and times at a meeting Nov. 21.

Early voting begins Dec. 1 and Election Day will be held on Dec. 13.There will be multiple voting locations throughout San Marcos and Buda for respective elections.

Shooting at NE Austin club left man wounded

A man was shot at a cabaret club and then hospitalized in northeast Austin Nov. 26.

The victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, was taken to University Medical Center-Brackenridge to have his gunshot wound treated, according to KVUE. The incident occurred at about 4:15 a.m.

City requests families retrieve personal items from burial places

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department, the Cemetery Commission and Cemetery Staff request that families pick up personal items that were removed from burial places.

The items can be claimed at the City Cemetery maintenance shop until Jan. 31, 2017. The items are from the major cleanup that was held in October because the items did not meet the City cemetery rules or they became unsightly.