Business Nov. 29

Sights & Sounds four-day wristbands on sale

A four-day unlimited admission wristband is on sale for the 30th Annual Sights & Sounds of Christmas.

The wristband is available for $10 at the San Marcos Activity Center and online until Dec. 1. Admission is free for children 12 and under and $5 per day for everyone over 12. The event will be held at San Marcos Plaza Park from Nov. 30-Dec. 3.

Buda hired capital improvement projects manager

The city of Buda announced Nov. 23 that it hired the first capital improvement projects manager.

Ray Creswell was chosen to oversee the fast-growing city’s projects for capital improvement. According to Bizjournals, Buda had grown almost 81.4 percent in the last five years, and is the single fastest growing city in the Austin area.