2016 football season nearing the end

The 2016 football season is coming to a slow end for Texas State.

The Bobcats have played 11 of the 12 games for the season, and have managed to defeat only two teams on the schedule.

Texas State opened its season against Ohio University, and set a positive tone after winning 56-54 in overtime. However, that promising start quickly faded.

Following that win was a loss against No. 24 Arkansas and another loss against No. 6 Houston. In both of those games, the Bobcats didn’t score a single touchdown—only one field goal.

Texas State hosted Incarnate Word for its Pink Out game Oct. 1, and added the only other win the team would see this season. The Bobcats overpowered the Cardinals 48-17.

After that, the season seemed to spiral downward. The latter half of the 2016 season has been nothing but low-scoring losses for the Bobcats.

Texas State lost to Georgia State and Louisiana-Monroe on the road. Following that, the Bobcats returned to San Marcos for their Homecoming game—only to lose to Louisiana-Lafayette 27-3.

Nothing changed after Homecoming. Texas State lost to Appalachian State, Idaho, New Mexico State and Troy. The Bobcats faced Troy this past weekend on Nov. 26 and took a 40-7 loss.

“It’s kind of a broken record,” coach Everett Withers said in the last Texas State football luncheon. “We come out early and play well early. (We) struggle in the second quarter, get behind and can’t recover.”

Texas State has one game left on its 2016 schedule. The Bobcats will host Arkansas State at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 for Senior Day.

Texas State’s losses have given the team a 0-7 conference record and a 2-9 overall record. The Bobcats are sitting dead last in the Sun Belt Conference standings after losing seven straight conference games.

The Bobcats’ next opponent, Arkansas State, sits in third place in the conference with a 6-1 record. If the Bobcats can win against Arkansas State, they may be able to move up to 10th place in the conference.

Although this season has been struck with losses, Withers thinks it is something the team can overcome.

“It’s just one of those things we’re going to have to grow up and fight through as a football team and as a program,” Withers said.

Putting aside all of the hard losses, there are positive things that have come out of this season for the Bobcats. Sophomore running back Stedman Mayberry is leading Texas State with 602 rushing yards, averaging 52.27 per game. Mayberry has also scored five touchdowns for the Bobcats this season.

Senior quarterback Tyler Jones is having a good season despite the losses. Jones has attempted 338 passes, completing 219 of them. Jones is also throwing at about 65% and has completed 11 touchdown passes.

With only one game left, the Bobcats cannot turn this season around. However, the stats show student-athletes have been putting in the effort. The slate will be clea