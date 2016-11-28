Texas State is open to having LGBTQIA fraternities and sororities

Due to Greek life stereotypes, campuses across the country have created LGBTQIA exclusive sororities and fraternities.

Texas State has yet to be approached with these chapters but is willing to invite them on campus.

Current student organizations on campus geared towards the LGBTQIA community include LAMBDA, Transcend and Bobcat Pride.

Lindsey Trione, Greek affairs coordinator, said the Greek office has heard about LGBTQIA fraternities and sororities, but the campus hasn’t come across them yet.

“If a national LGBTQIA fraternal organization approaches our office, wishing to expand to our campus, we will happily work with them to join us,” Trione said. “However, we do currently have several students with those identities already finding their homes in the organizations we currently have.”

Trione said the current generation of college students have been more accepting of the queer population than ever before.

Ladarius Harris, public relations junior, said he came out as gay in the 7th grade and has always wanted to be apart of Greek life, but couldn’t find his fit.

Harris said queer fraternities and sororities have been a topic he has been thinking about for a long time.

“I am happy that this is being brought up, because this is something that has never been talked about university wise,” Harris said. “I think they should have them, but in a way, people should be more accepting.”

“I came to Texas State solely because of its diversity,” Harris said. “But every time I experimented with different fraternities they didn’t have what I was looking for.”

Harris said when he rushed for Phi Gamma Delta he knew he had made the right choice.

“The first time that we met everyone, I flat out told all of the guys I was gay and they were so accepting,” Harris said.

Harris said he has been out for a long time and is comfortable with his sexuality, but has also noticed others feeling unaccepted when they want to join an organization.

“I feel like other people in (the) LGBTQIA community feel looked down upon and that makes them not want to do anything or join things,” Harris said. “That was kind of my thing in the beginning, but I realized I am better than this, changed my outlook and now I am happier.”

Harris said his chapter is going to break stereotypical barriers this coming spring.

“I am super excited for Texas State to see how different we all look, because we are changing everything now,” Harris said. “There is so much change happening this year and I don’t mind it at all.”

Albert Suarez, criminal justice sophomore and Phi Gamma Delta member, said Texas State should be able to have the option to have exclusive LGBTQIA fraternities and sororities.

“I think we are all equal as one and no one should be left out because they are gay or lesbian,” Suarez said. “I think everyone should be accepted in an organization if they fit the fraternity and sororities values and principles.”