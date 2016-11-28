Counseling Center sees spike in appointments

Fall and winter is a busy time of year for the Counseling Center at Texas State, and is especially busy this semester. The university has had protests, deaths and multiple assaults occur within the fall 2016 semester.

“We are doing the best we can to address these requests during this busy time in the semester and require all questions to be submitted first via email at least 24 hours in advance,” said Dr. Hillary Jones, a psychologist at the Counseling Center.

The Counseling Center receives calls and emails from students daily, and treats them by level of severity. According to its website, the center has four levels in which they label a student’s need before granting an appointment.

Level one is for emergencies. If a student is contemplating suicide or has considered hurting another individual, that person is considered a level one case and is seen the same day. Level two is for urgent needs. If a student has lost someone, been assaulted or is under extreme duress that person will be seen the same day.

Level three is designated for issues such as anxiety and depression. These students can call early in the day and make an appointment. The initial appointment lasts 15 minutes and allows a counselor to determine how the center can proceed with the student’s needs.

Level four provides students with one-time appointments. If someone needs to make a large decision, a referral to seek help elsewhere or is asking for advice regarding a friend, the center can still make time to see the student as needed.

These policies are maintained during the Counseling Center’s busy season, but students often see a longer wait and endure longer response times.

“I considered using the counseling center when I transferred to this school,” said Michelle Pitrucha, psychology senior. “I was looking at different options to deal with stress.”

Pitrucha decided not to use the center, because she would have been required to wait two to three weeks for an appointment.

Janee Scioneaux, psychology senior and peer mentor, said she has referred students to the center and they have reported waiting a week at most. Scioneaux said she has seen it work for students who have suffered tragedies and stress.

To use the Counseling Center, a person must be currently enrolled in the university. The center offers group, couples and individual counseling. To initiate an appointment a student can call or visit.

Due to the amount of students requesting appointments, the Counseling Center has temporarily replaced initial consultations with one-hour appointments as of Nov. 3. Additionally, the Counseling Center will refer students to outside resources if it is unable to provide timely assistance.