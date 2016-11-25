What role will Donald Trump play in the theater of American politics

American politics often looks like a scene from “the Apprentice,” full of petty feuds between Democrats and Republicans with protests on both sides.

Because Donald Trump has no experience as a politician, the American public should look at his roles and appearances in movies and television shows, which have become a resume to gauge how the President-elect will conduct himself in office.

The President-elect’s success on election night is largely attributed to his appeal to the middle class. In “The Nanny,” the main character Fran Fine addresses Donald Trump as if he were an old friend. Members of the middle class and voters who were avid “Apprentice” fans identify with Donald Trump as someone they knew, who was real and just so happened to have money.

Throughout Trump’s long history with the media, movies and television, every base was covered. In pro-wrestling, Trump embarked on a feud with Vince McMahon in a “Battle of the Billionaires.” In addition, he endorsed Derrick Zoolander in “Zoolander.”

Trump has always portrayed the typical rich and respectable businessman who is approachable enough for even a young Macaulay Culkin to ask for directions in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Trump even has his own “Sesame Street” character named Donald Grump, who has his name on every piece of trash in the world.

Bob Gale, writer of “Back to the Future Part II,” said the character of Biff Tannen was modeled after Donald Trump. Biff Tannen becomes a casino tycoon and preeminent political figure in the year 2015, which represented the future in the film. Oddly enough, this has become the reality.

However, reality can be harsh. Our President-elect was initially criticized of racism during the 2012 election, as he disputed Barack Obama’s country of origin. He has also exemplified misogyny on television and in real life.

While appearing in the television series “The Job,” Trump asks a couple if they are having relations. When the answer is no, he tells the woman to call him later, despite the fact she is still dating someone.

As owner of the Miss America pageant, he was quoted saying the event was “the only time (he has ever made money with beautiful women” in an interview with David Letterman on “The Late Show” in 2007.

When asked what he thought about the contestants of the pageant being considered children because of their ages, Trump stated: “Depends on your definition of a child. As far as I’m concerned, they’re very beautiful. I can’t tell the difference.”

America’s President-elect needs to take off the mask and step out of his roles. Donald Trump needs to stop playing pretend and realize politics is not a game.

Trump earned a ‘Razzie’ award for worst supporting actor in the 1989 film “Ghosts Can’t Do It,” proving he should probably drop the act and focus on the presidency.

-Jakob R. Rodriguez is journalism freshman