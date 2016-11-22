Open Letter To President Trauth: The Final Outcry

Dear President Trauth,

While your efforts to galvanize the Texas State community to address campus climate during a time where tensions and emotions are at an all-time high are appreciated, they are long overdue and can no longer be accepted as authentic by the student body you were selected to serve.

Regardless of your personal ideologies, there are individuals in and surrounding our community that have and will continue to be greatly impacted. It is your responsibility as one of the helm of the leadership of at Texas State University to address the needs of those who have been further marginalized and aggressed by such divisive rhetoric and actions in our nation and on our campus.

Over the past few months, but especially in recent days, many of us have begun to question our safety and your concern for our safety on this campus, as have our families back home. When individuals no longer feel a sense of personal safety, academics and academic performance are no longer priority. We have attempted to air our grievances on social media and even requested that you take a firmer stance on issues of equality and the recognition of the very unstable and volatile racial climate in this country, more specifically now, on our campus, Texas State University. You have chosen remain strictly reactive to what we all knew would be imminently dangerous discourse. However, safety is not a concern for which one cannot afford to be reactionary. It is a promise and regard with which ALL universities have a duty to uphold as paramount. We collectively feel that you have failed to proactively engage in this ethical contract. As a consequence, many of us no longer feel safe, and certainly not, under the charge that has been entrusted to a president that has failed to make our safety—albeit physical, emotional and/or psychological—an undertaking of importance and priority. At best, this is trivial, at worse, this is shear neglect, making either of those intolerable to accept and certainly, something to withstand.

This is our FINAL outcry. In a time where advocacy is critically important to ensure safety, accountability and a culture of core respect, we DEMAND a President who is a student-centered leader in their position, unapologetic around a socially just and wholly inclusive campus environment, and finally, one who can articulate that inclusion and respect for marginalized communities whose voices are often pushed into the margins of Texas State without being defensive when asked to be critically reflective about their shortcomings.

Sincerely,

The Many of Thousand voices you refuse to hear