Volleyball ends season after losing to Coastal Carolina in semifinals

The Texas State Volleyball team ends its season in the semifinal game of the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

The Bobcats won the quarterfinal round of the tournament against the University of South Alabama on Friday– sweeping the Jaguars in the opening game of the tournament 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-18).

The Bobcats were the No. 3 seed in the tournament, and were set to take the win against USA who were the No. 6 seed.

In the first set, the Texas State controlled the tempo of the game and pushed ahead 14-9. There was a close score towards the end of the match, but the Bobcats pulled through to take the first set.

The second set had some similarities of the first. The Bobcats took the lead, but USA did come back. Again, Texas State stayed strong and pulled through for its second set.

In the third set, the score was nowhere close. The Bobcats took an early 10-1 lead before the Jaguars pulled some points on the board.

The third set was what set the teams apart, the Bobcats took a 25-18 win, and took home the match.

The Bobcats were now up against Sun Belt Conference newcomer, Coastal Carolina, in the semifinal round of the tournament.

The last time these two teams played against each other, the Chanticleers took a 3-1 win in San Marcos during the annual Pink Out Game.

The Chanticleers were the No. 2 seed in the tournament, and also swept their opponent 3-0 in the first round of the tournament.

In the semifinal round, the Chanticleers took the win away from the Bobcats with a score of 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13).

Texas State was able to take the first set of the night winning 23-25. The Bobcats were also able to snap the 32-win streak away from Coastal Carolina by winning the first set.

The next three sets however, went to Coastal Carolina.

In the second set the Bobcats had a lead of 18-17, however the game went back and forth. Finally the Chanticleers took the win.

Some good did come out of the semifinal match. Junior middle blocker Jaliyah Bolden posted a career-high 21 kills on a .425 hitting percentage, beating the SBC Player of the Year, Coastal Carolina’s Leah Hardeman who posted 20 kills on an attack percentage of .390.

Junior setter Erin Hoppe registered her seventh double-double of the season after posting 44 assists and 10 digs. Senior outside hitter Kelsey Weynand finished out her Texas State career with eight kills and 15 digs against Coastal Carolina.